Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $709.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce sales of $709.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.59 million. Zions Bancorporation NA reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation NA.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,044. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 246.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.