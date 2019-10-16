Brokerages Expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will report sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.10 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $74.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $295.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $310.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.20 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 30.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.