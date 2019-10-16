Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,287. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 374.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,098 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 953,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,955. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.