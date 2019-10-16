Brokerages Expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Announce ($0.03) EPS

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 141,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,201. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

