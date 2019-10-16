Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Timken posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of TKR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.73. 15,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,704. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. Timken has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Timken by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

