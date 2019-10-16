Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.20. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

