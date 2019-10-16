Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930,000.00 to $3.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.78 million, with estimates ranging from $14.54 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 65,833.33% and a negative return on equity of 176.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.24. 1,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,403. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.18. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

