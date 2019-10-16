Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $80.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $360.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $368.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $406.45 million, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $440.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. 26,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,736. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,693.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock worth $3,003,415. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.