Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.48. 1,983,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

