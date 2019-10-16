Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Matt Barwell Purchases 11 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £109.12 ($142.58).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Matt Barwell acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £119 ($155.49).

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Barwell acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 940.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.18. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 753.50 ($9.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.17 ($12.60).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

