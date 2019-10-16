Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Matt Barwell Purchases 11 Shares

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell acquired 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £109.12 ($142.58).
Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, Matt Barwell acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £119 ($155.49).
- On Friday, July 19th, Matt Barwell acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).
BVIC stock opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 940.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.18. Britvic Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 753.50 ($9.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.
Further Reading: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.