Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $191,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $51.96. 185,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

