Bridgeworth LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.49. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

