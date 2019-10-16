Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $1,398,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,103,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $1,384,990.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 641,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,403. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

