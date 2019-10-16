Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) CEO J Michael Nauman Sells 3,250 Shares

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BRC opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Brady Corp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

