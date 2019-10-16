BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 869,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. Analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Grupo Santander raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

