Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

