Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.