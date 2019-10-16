Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Atkore International Group worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,213,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

