Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE APAM opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

