Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,765 Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evertec by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evertec in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

EVTC stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

