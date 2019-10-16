Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,518 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 828,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

