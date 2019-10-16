BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.09

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $85,763.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00013647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035515 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090935 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,025.84 or 1.00190740 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 956,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,037 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

