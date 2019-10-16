Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BCC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Boise Cascade by 81.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

