Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 222,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

