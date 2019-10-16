Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951,339 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after purchasing an additional 721,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,800,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,032 shares during the period.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

