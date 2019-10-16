Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $348,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.