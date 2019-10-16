Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

MCHP opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

