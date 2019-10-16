Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average of $362.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.