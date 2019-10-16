Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHKLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boc Hong Kong from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Boc Hong Kong alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Boc Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Boc Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Boc Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boc Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.