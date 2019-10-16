B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.99) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.31.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total value of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

