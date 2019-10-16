BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,994,000 after buying an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,287,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $151.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.