BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

