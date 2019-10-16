BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.01

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the third quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the second quarter worth $201,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 48.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 6.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

