BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.01

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile (NYSE:MPA)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
