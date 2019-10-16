Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $13.65. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 2.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,919,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 103.2% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 57,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

