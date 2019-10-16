BlackRock Inc. Sells 244,320 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.28% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 732,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,435,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,273,000 after acquiring an additional 228,243 shares during the period.

REET opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

