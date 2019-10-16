BlackRock Inc. Purchases 274,450 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,027,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.67% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sidoti lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 1,073,216 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $3,445,023.36. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,711,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,594. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BNED stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.