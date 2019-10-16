BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BLK traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $445.78. 120,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.99. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $487.45. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.10.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

