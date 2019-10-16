BlackRock Inc. Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,874 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SI-Bone were worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $103,111.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $28,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,409 shares of company stock worth $13,658,274. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

