BlackRock Inc. Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.