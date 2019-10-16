BlackRock Inc. Buys 383,212 Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.45% of Bilibili worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 55.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,459,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 522,834 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 105.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.83. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.73 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

