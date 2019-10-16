BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $21,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 64.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.