Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.91.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$3.78.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

