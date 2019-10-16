BitNewChain Market Cap Hits $5.79 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $95.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 128.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00643804 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

