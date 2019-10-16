Bitcoinus (BITS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,140.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $329.00 and approximately $32,140.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034830 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089198 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00117159 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,029.93 or 1.00039253 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 3,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

