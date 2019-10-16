Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $362.62 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $362.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $86.82 or 0.01086562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Koinex, OTCBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00220623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00086872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023100 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bibox, BX Thailand, Coinbit, Bitkub, Binance, Upbit, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, BigONE, Coinsuper, Huobi, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Hotbit, WazirX, YoBit, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDAX, Korbit, SouthXchange, Bitrue, FCoin, CoinEx, Poloniex, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, OKEx, Indodax and MBAex.

