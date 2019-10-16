BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1,478.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.61 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.