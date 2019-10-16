BidaskClub Upgrades NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to “Hold”

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 55,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. NN has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NN by 1,223.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 117.4% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 229,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

