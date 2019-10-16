BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $421,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,022,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,544 shares of company stock worth $5,254,047. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

