BidaskClub Upgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.
NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 1.10. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13.
In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $421,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,022,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $533,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,544 shares of company stock worth $5,254,047. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
