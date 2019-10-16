BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,832,000 after buying an additional 62,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,390,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,488,000 after buying an additional 56,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 80,393 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 540,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 58,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 493,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 58,287 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

