BidaskClub Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.50.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.