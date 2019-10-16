BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Down 0.5%

BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HUV)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.80, approximately 85,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 162,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETPR S&P 500 VIX SHRT TRM CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.